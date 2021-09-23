Publisher THQ Nordic recently announced a brand new SpongeBob SquarePants game, which is being developed by Purple Lamp, the same studio responsible for last year’s Battle for Bikini Bottom remake.

Titled The Cosmic Shake, there’s no gameplay or release date yet, but it will be an action platformer and see SpongeBob travel to different worlds to rescue his missing friends.

The announcement trailer is also chock full of references to the TV show, with the iconic song “Sweet Victory” playing throughout.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.