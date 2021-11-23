Spotify users will no longer be made to listen to albums on shuffle as default, thanks to a request from Adele.

The music streaming service used to present albums to listeners on shuffle as soon as they pressed play, with the option to turn this on and off.

However, following the release of Adele’s album 30, Spotify announced that it had changed this so that albums will now play automatically in order of tracklist.

In order to listen to the album on shuffle, users will have to switch shuffle on.

