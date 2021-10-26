Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Netflix’s Squid Game, has said the show’s astronomical success has not translated into personal wealth for him.

Dong-hyuk said he’s not quite as rich as the protagonist of the show but that he definitely has “enough to put food on the table”.

The writer explained that the streaming service paid him as much as his original contract stipulated — eye-popping viewership figures notwithstanding.

“It’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus,” he told The Guardian.

