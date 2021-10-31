Halloween weekend in Sydney was celebrated in style as an enormous replica of the “Red Light, Green Light” doll from Squid Game was positioned in front of the famous harbour.

The eerie figure, which stands at just under 15ft tall, has the ability to turn its head and say the famous phrase from the hit Korean-language series.

Its eyes also light up red and can detect movement from the people around it.

Squid Game has recently become Netflix’s biggest TV show launch of all time, with over 111 million people streaming the drama.

