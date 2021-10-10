Children in Singapore were seen playing ‘Red Light, Green Light’, a game featured on Netflix’s global hit Squid Game.

The series from South Korea has gone viral across the world and online by morphing childhood games popular before the digital era such as “Red Light, Green Light” into deadly survival challenges.

In a video filmed on Friday (October 8) in a housing estate in north Singapore, sees children running and stopping as they heard another child’s commands.

The playground game where players stop and go at a tagger’s command is one of six kids games with fatal consequences depicted in the gory thriller.