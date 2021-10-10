Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:43
‘Red light, green light:’ Children play game seen on Netflix hit Squid Game
Children in Singapore were seen playing ‘Red Light, Green Light’, a game featured on Netflix’s global hit Squid Game.
The series from South Korea has gone viral across the world and online by morphing childhood games popular before the digital era such as “Red Light, Green Light” into deadly survival challenges.
In a video filmed on Friday (October 8) in a housing estate in north Singapore, sees children running and stopping as they heard another child’s commands.
The playground game where players stop and go at a tagger’s command is one of six kids games with fatal consequences depicted in the gory thriller.
Up next
01:17
‘Stab in the dark’: Kim Kardashian-West makes OJ Simpson jokes during SNL Monologue
01:57
Y: The Last Man's success 'lies in the casting'
00:41
Adele plays snippet of new single Easy on Me during Instagram Live
01:02
Madonna drops trailer for Madame X concert film
00:34
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium transforms grass surface for American football
01:57
Y: The Last Man's success 'lies in the casting'
00:28
Tyson Fury enjoys Las Vegas rave after defeating Deontay Wilder
00:43
‘Red light, green light:’ Children play game seen on Netflix hit Squid Game
01:37
La Palma volcano: Glow from lava river lights up night sky
01:00
Drew Barrymore praises Dakota Johnson for calling out Ellen DeGeneres
01:17
‘Stab in the dark’: Kim Kardashian-West makes OJ Simpson jokes during SNL Monologue
01:17
Tyson Fury speaks after knocking out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC title
00:41
Adele plays snippet of new single Easy on Me during Instagram Live
00:55
La Palma: Lightning flashes over volcano during eruption
02:55
Squid Game's violence is 'always in service of the storytelling'
01:22
Bodycam shows touching moment rescuers found three missing children
00:34
Andorra vs England: Fire breaks out at stadium during live TV report
00:46
La Palma volcano lava flow captured in thermal imaging
01:34
Woman baffled by constant doorbell ringing discovers culprit is a slug
12:57
Squid Game, Y: The Last Man, Ridley Road | Binge or Bin episode 12
04:09
Why the death penalty isn't working for America
00:23
Cyclist propelled through the air after crashing head-on into car
00:25
Hong Kong scaffolding engulfs road during collapse
00:50
Andorra’s stadium catches fire one day before England World Cup qualifier
00:41
Police drag Insulate Britain protesters off M25 after ignoring injunction
00:11
Stunning timelapse captures storm brewing over Sydney Harbour
00:39
Geologists take samples from La Palma lava flow
00:39
Brooklyn Beckham goes on live TV to cook grandma's 'special' recipe, makes a sandwich
01:11
Anti-Brexit protestor interrupts Tory conference event in Soviet uniform
00:32
Tree becomes graveyard of bug skin sheddings
00:33
Nobel Prize for Literature 2021 awarded to Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah
01:14
Police officer pulls resident from burning building
00:36
Brian Laundrie: Police fly drone over Carlton Reserve as activity ramps up
00:24
Rats crawl over London Sainsbury's fresh bakery items
00:56
Aggressive magpie repeatedly swoops at man during chasing aerial attack
01:33
The best (or worst) jokes from Boris Johnson's Tory conference speech
00:45
Brave two-year-old removes two-metre-long python from garden
00:39
Drunk HGV driver leads police on 20 mile chase on M4 motorway
01:07
Large metal fishing hook removed from turtle’s nose
01:28
Two stranded humpback whales rescued in Argentina
00:24
Russia test-fires hypersonic missile, lighting up sky over White Sea
00:42
Gabby Petito’s father calls Laundrie family ‘cowards’ as search for Brian continues
01:50
Carrie Johnson says husband Boris is 'completely committed' to protecting and extending LGBT rights
00:33
Auburn fire blazes in South Dakota as evacuations ordered
00:13
Rain water leaks through Londoner's bathroom ceiling in Westminster flat
01:09
Nick Robinson tells Boris Johnson to ‘stop talking’ on Radio 4's Today programme
02:29
'I've got a f***ing job to do': Angry drivers drag Insulate Britain activists from road
00:36
George Floyd statue vandalized in NYC four days after being built
00:16
Brian Laundrie's sister urges him to 'come forward' amid nationwide search
00:29
Cassie Laundrie claims she doesn't know if parents were involved in brother’s disappearance
01:12
CCTV captures teenager staging fake motorbike crash
00:55
Tearful woman pleads with Insulate Britain protesters to let her get to sick mother in hospital
01:16
Boris Johnson refuses to make misogyny hate crime in wake of Everard case
00:22
‘I’ll slap you’: Driver threatens to hit woman after cutting into petrol queue
03:28
Bear discovers lost GoPro, turns it on, starts recording himself
00:57
Volunteer helps clean up California beach after huge oil spill
00:28
High speed train smashes through truck stuck on tracks
00:29
Hawaii volcano lava fountains create waves and ripples on lake surface
00:46
Dad-of-four feasts on raw sausages in viral TikTok
01:39
Erupting Iceland volcano spews lava in amazing drone footage
00:39
Strictly Come Dancing: Nina Wadia first contestant voted off 2021 series
01:04
Military tankers begin delivering fuel in bid to ease crisis
01:01
Kangaroos playfight and spar at Australian wildlife shelter
00:37
Shocking moment building collapses in India just hours after it was evacuated
01:33
Police are ‘overwhelmingly trustworthy’, Boris Johnson says
00:37
Rome’s historic ‘Iron Bridge’ severely damaged by fire
00:55
La Palma volcano: Two new fissures open weeks after initial eruption
00:29
Brian Laundrie: Police release video of Gabby Petito talking about violent fight with boyfriend
02:12
Into the Night makes you 'just want to turn it off'
00:37
Diver removes fishing hook from tiger shark’s fin
01:01
Insulate Britain protesters target M4 motorway at Heathrow
01:47
Rhino launches buffalo into air during head on clash
01:18
Woman arrested at Sarah Everard vigil lights candle in her memory
00:28
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano spews lava into air after new vent opens
01:19
Psaki names and shames GOP lawmakers 'playing games' with government shutdown
01:44
Sarah Everard’s killer has brought ‘shame’ on Met Police, Cressida Dick says
00:20
Statue of drowning girl appears in Bilbao river to highlight sustainability issue
00:59
Dramatic footage shows La Palma volcano spewing lava at night
00:51
M25 protests: Insulate Britain block junction 3 near Thurrock
07:18
Wayne Couzens claims Romanian gang ‘made him abduct Sarah Everard to pay off debts'
00:54
Jaw-dropping moment woman survives vicious leopard attack in India
00:20
Petrol station worker argues with moped driver who ‘skips queue’
00:35
Fans celebrate as Britney Spears father suspended from conservatorship
01:08
CCTV captures Wayne Couzens luring Sarah Everard off street in fake Covid stop
00:27
Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham belt out karaoke after Labour Party conference
01:58
Lawyer praises Britney Spears ‘courage’ after father suspended from conservatorship
00:48
Lava from La Palma volcano reaches Atlantic Ocean
02:43
Stephen treats its subject matter with 'sensitivity' and 'clarity'
00:39
Starmer brands Boris Johnson's father a 'tool maker' during Labour speech
01:07
‘Build back better blah blah blah’: Greta Thunberg mocks Boris Johnson during youth climate summit in Milan
01:04
Insulate Britain protesters arrested on M25 after blocking traffic for sixth time
00:18
Daniel Craig says it’s not his problem who the next James Bond will be
00:56
William and Kate walk red carpet at the No Time To Die world premiere
00:25
Asylum seekers forced to sleep in 24-bed hostel rooms in South London despite Covid risk
02:11
Daniel Craig says it’s ‘bittersweet’ leaving Bond behind
00:32
Doorbell camera captures 'fireball' meteor blazing across night sky
00:26
Fuel shortages: Driver ‘pulls knife’ on motorist as street brawl erupts outside petrol station
00:37
La Palma volcano: Lava erupts and flows down mountain slopes in spectacular footage
00:30
Labour MP calling for minimum wage rise doesn’t know what current level is
00:34
Man Utd legend Paul Scholes tops up petrol with jerry can amid fuel crisis
02:22
UK fuel shortage: What happens next and what are the causes?
02:32
R Kelly ‘the worst’ sexual predator says attorney as star found guilty of all charges
00:09
Twin babies copy ‘TikTok-obsessed’ mum
04:47
Hundreds of wildebeest cross river during annual migration in Kenya
01:20
Long covid now has an official WHO clinical definition
00:47
Government needs a plan to make Brexit work, says Emily Thornberry
01:03
Business Secretary defends government handling of energy crisis
00:57
Trump accidentally says America withdrew from Pakistan, not Afghanistan
01:08
Tory MP says people using term ‘white privilege’ should be referred to Prevent
01:09
New case of Ebola in eastern Congo causes worries among residents
01:25
Nobel Peace Prize co-winner jokes she should ‘thank President Duterte'
00:30
Newborn baby rescued after surviving a nine-hour journey across the Channel
01:26
Driver leads police on high speed chase after violent rampage
00:55
Right Said Fred compare their anti-vaxx stance to the Green Cross Code
02:10
Mica protesters vow to continue demonstrations if 100% redress demands not met
00:34
Andorra vs England: Fire breaks out at stadium during live TV report
00:55
La Palma: Lightning flashes over volcano during eruption
01:05
IS claims Afghan mosque attack and says it targeted Shiites
01:09
2,700-year-old 'luxury' toilet unearthed by archaeologists
02:46
Matthew McConaughey criticises 'juvenile' Texas abortion law
00:25
Florida trooper and woman narrowly miss being crushed by van
00:00
Watch live as Biden addresses the nation after September job growth unexpectedly weak
00:23
Cyclist propelled through the air after crashing head-on into car
00:51
NYPD officers save baby who stopped breathing by rushing him to hospital
00:33
Marcus Rashford hits out at universal credit uplift cut
00:38
Boris Johnson’s Tory conference speech ‘a load of baloney’, says Starmer
00:42
Tokyo scientists create software allowing shoppers to try on virtual outfits in real time
00:54
Nobel Peace Prize 2021: Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win for freedom of expression fight
00:25
Hong Kong scaffolding engulfs road during collapse
00:00
Watch live as the winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize is announced
00:14
Senate approves short-term debt ceiling extension
01:10
Infestation of bugs crawl over cat hoarder’s kitchen counter
00:38
Police discover 3 children lost in national forest for more than 24 hours
00:29
Dog overshadows Fox News reporter as it urinates outside White House
01:03
British researchers conduct radiation mapping inside Chernobyl nuclear plant
00:00
Watch live as Biden urges people to get Covid-19 vaccine in Chicago
00:27
Tucker Carlson claims there are 'no organised white surpremacist forces' in America
04:09
Why the death penalty isn't working for America
02:04
Next SpaceX crew mission to launch to ISS in October
00:59
Queen Elizabeth launches Commonwealth Games baton on global journey
01:27
Driver flees scene after speeding across lanes and causing fatal crash
00:00
Watch live as Pope Francis leads interfaith prayer for peace at Colosseum
01:10
Afghan war: Wreaths laid to commemorate 20th anniversary of UK operations
00:54
Australia: Scott Morrison describes social media as a 'coward's palace'
01:07
Protest outside Met Police HQ highlights number of women killed by police officers
00:38
Anti-vaxxers confront masked parents walking children to school in California
01:14
Police officer pulls resident from burning building
00:33
Terrifying video reportedly shows students running from the sound of gunfire at Texas school
03:12
'Oh my gosh': Students recall terrifying moments of high school shooting
00:52
Suspects crash car through storefront before $15k phone raid
01:11
Ruler of Dubai authorised hacking of ex-wife’s phone, High Court finds
01:08
Teenager suspected in Texas school shooting in custody
00:19
Quick-thinking officer pulls colleague out of careering vehicle's path
01:48
Police install crying 79-year-old’s new TV after traffic stop
02:26
Malaria vaccine ‘changes the course of public health history’, says WHO chief
00:34
‘Turn yourself in’: Gabby Petito’s parents urge Brian Laundrie to come forward
00:36
Brian Laundrie: Police fly drone over Carlton Reserve as activity ramps up
00:48
Terrifying moment man tries to force himself into woman’s New York apartment
00:24
Rats crawl over London Sainsbury's fresh bakery items
00:00
Watch live as Biden hosts meeting on debt limit with business leaders
00:29
Drones rain down on crowd during failed light show in China
01:33
The best (or worst) jokes from Boris Johnson's Tory conference speech
00:39
Drunk HGV driver leads police on 20 mile chase on M4 motorway
01:32
Gang steals cars worth £180k using device disguised as Nintendo Game Boy
00:34
Foreign secretary Liz Truss dances in nightclub to ‘Simply The Best’
00:34
Boris Johnson jokes about ‘formidable effort’ of Jacob Rees-Mogg with his six children
00:00
Watch live as the EU parliament debates revelations made in the Pandora Papers
01:09
ESPN host pulled off air after rant about 'sick' vaccine mandates
00:30
Mike Pence says media uses Capitol riot to ‘distract’ from Biden’s ‘failed agenda'
01:26
Boris Johnson describes Keir Starmer as a ‘seriously rattled bus conductor’ at Tory conference
01:10
Therese Coffey belts out ‘Time of My Life’ hours before cutting benefits for 6million Brits’
00:56
Gary Neville tears into Tories for ‘brutal’ universal credit cuts
00:26
Boris Johnson says teachers will get extra £3k to teach science or maths in disadvantaged areas
00:44
Dominic Raab confuses meaning of misogyny at Conservative conference
01:05
Motorist misses exit, drives wrong way down interstate
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson speaks at Conservative Party conference
02:11
Facebook whistleblower says company emphasised profits at expense of children
00:46
Dominic Raab defends £20 Universal Credit cut on first day of implementation
02:54
Sabina Nessa: Hundreds gather for vigil held at Eastbourne Pier
02:19
‘F*** that dude’: Trump supporters jeer President Biden in Michigan
01:36
Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie wasn’t ‘abusive’ or ‘angry’, sister tells protesters
02:52
Facebook ‘harms’ users and stokes ‘division’, says whistleblower
00:42
Gabby Petito’s father calls Laundrie family ‘cowards’ as search for Brian continues
01:50
Carrie Johnson says husband Boris is 'completely committed' to protecting and extending LGBT rights
01:11
Anti-Brexit protestor interrupts Tory conference event in Soviet uniform
00:26
Scottish secretary admits he does not personally know anyone on Universal Credit
00:30
Mike Pence says media uses Capitol riot to ‘distract’ from Biden’s ‘failed agenda’
00:40
Sturgeon apologises for ‘extreme frustration’ caused by Covid passport app issues
01:27
Facebook 'knows' it is 'leading young users to anorexia content', says whistleblower
00:24
Russia test-fires hypersonic missile, lighting up sky over White Sea
00:41
'Health begins at home', says Sajid Javid at Tory party conference
00:20
Boris Johnson makes bizarre ‘Build Back Better' puns at Tory party conference
00:00
Watch live as health secretary Sajid Javid gives speech at Conservative party conference
01:12
Members of ransomware gang known to demand up to €70 million arrested
00:50
Government to invest £30m to ‘make streets safer at night’, says Raab
00:00
Watch live as Facebook whistleblower testifies to US Senate about child protection online
01:17
Insulate Britain protest over injunctions outside London’s High Court
00:50
Priti Patel announces inquiry into Sarah Everard murder
01:02
Australian Prime Minister: Country to remain closed to international tourists until 2022
00:16
Brian Laundrie's sister urges him to 'come forward' amid nationwide search
00:42
Tory MP on GMB claims he has ‘no idea where Boris Johnson is’ only for camera to pan around to find PM
00:32
Boris Johnson admits 100% of his staff not yet back in office
01:13
Boris Johnson rides bike and builds zero carbon home at Tory conference
00:00
Watch live as Russian film crew docks at International Space Station
00:25
Florida trooper and woman narrowly miss being crushed by van
04:09
Why the death penalty isn't working for America
00:14
Senate approves short-term debt ceiling extension
01:22
Bodycam shows touching moment rescuers found three missing children
00:27
Tucker Carlson claims there are 'no organised white surpremacist forces' in America
00:29
Dog overshadows Fox News reporter as it urinates outside White House
00:38
Anti-vaxxers confront masked parents walking children to school in California
00:00
Watch live as Biden urges people to get Covid-19 vaccine in Chicago
02:07
Biden through the years: The death penalty
01:12
Emergency crews rescue people from flash flooding in Alabama
00:52
Fiery crash after driver in stolen car flees from police
00:33
Terrifying video reportedly shows students running from the sound of gunfire at Texas school
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
02:00
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ gunman after four wounded in Texas high school
00:00
Watch live as Biden hosts meeting on debt limit with business leaders
01:09
ESPN host pulled off air after rant about 'sick' vaccine mandates
00:23
“It’s not your body”: Pro-life Republican senator uses pro-choice argument to oppose vaccine mandate
00:30
Mike Pence says media uses Capitol riot to ‘distract’ from Biden’s ‘failed agenda'
01:27
Facebook 'knows' it is 'leading young users to anorexia content', says whistleblower
00:23
DEA agent and suspected gunman killed in chaotic Arizona Amtrak train shootout
03:28
Bear discovers lost GoPro, turns it on, starts recording himself
00:16
Brian Laundrie's sister urges him to 'come forward' amid nationwide search
00:00
Watch as teachers protest New York City's Covid-19 vaccine mandate
01:07
'Just get out the way': Biden condemns Republicans blocking debt ceiling hike
00:00
Watch live as President Biden speaks about need to raise US debt ceiling
01:17
Biden visits Democratic caucus in bid to win infrastructure bill votes
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:28
100,000 illegally grown Marijuana plants cut down by California authorities during ‘record’ bust
01:13
Facebook safety chief explains to US senator that Finsta is slang for fake account
01:10
Massive pallet fire burns on California industrial site
00:46
Young mother critically shot by school safety officer
01:19
Psaki names and shames GOP lawmakers 'playing games' with government shutdown
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:34
Congresswoman Cori Bush testifies about abortion and racial discrimination
00:00
Watch live as Senate hears on how Instagram affects young users
01:58
Lawyer praises Britney Spears ‘courage’ after father suspended from conservatorship
00:35
Fans celebrate as Britney Spears father suspended from conservatorship
00:00
Watch live as Britney Spears father suspended from conservatorship
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
01:35
Gabby Petito's family show off matching tattoos designed by late 22-year-old
00:00
Watch live as the Obamas attend ceremonial groundbreaking for Obama Presidential Center
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Gabby Petito family hold press conference
00:43
Schumer slams Republicans for blocking government funding, refusing to lift debt limit
02:32
R Kelly ‘the worst’ sexual predator says attorney as star found guilty of all charges
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Biden receives a Covid-19 booster shot
02:29
Dog the Bounty Hunter bangs on Brian Laundrie’s door as he joins hunt for Gabby Petito’s fiancé
02:22
Key moments from Donald Trump’s rally in Georgia
01:01
Police officer shot through door by man barricaded in home
00:41
Daycare worker pushes child to ground in shocking CCTV footage
00:41
Woman pulls gun on Chipotle staff for closing early
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:41
Two hosts of ‘The View’ test positive for Covid on-air seconds before Kamala Harris interview
01:04
Marjorie Taylor Greene gets into shouting match with Democrats on Capitol steps
00:00
Watch live as Biden hosts first Quad leaders summit
00:32
Gabby Petito death: Arrest warrant issued for missing boyfriend Brian Laundrie
00:51
Collierville: Police respond to 'active shooter' at Tennessee grocery store
01:24
Nancy Pelosi says Donald Trump was ‘famous for not paying his bills’ as president
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:24
Marjorie Taylor Greene uses Scooby-Doo meme to rally against Green New Deal
00:45
Californian man cries as officers reunite him with missing emotional support dog
01:48
Voting Rights experts tell Ted Cruz ID laws in Texas are 'racist'
01:07
White House denies Joe Biden was ‘upstaged’ by Boris Johnson during meeting
01:00
Hillary Clinton receives honorary degree from University of Oxford
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:46
Texas restaurant kicks out couple wearing face masks to protect at-risk son
00:00
Watch live as Joe Biden speaks at UN Covid summit
00:45
Biden ignores US reporters as media pushed out of Johnson meeting mid-sentence
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson meets Kamala Harris in Washington D.C
00:00
Watch White House press briefing live as US to lift travel ban
02:05
US military says Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians was a ‘tragic mistake’
00:28
‘That fella down under’: Joe Biden forgets Scott Morrison’s name during Aukus announcement
01:29
Lift off! Space X launches first all-civilian crew into orbit
01:39
Biden announces new security partnership with Australia and UK
00:58
‘Kids only matter when they’re not born yet’: Viral TikTok song attacks pro-life Republicans
00:00
Watch live as Biden and Johnson give joint address on national security
01:35
Simone Biles gives emotional testimony during Larry Nasser abuse hearing
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Simone Biles and other Olympic gymnasts testify at Larry Nassar hearing
00:36
Reporter imitates Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look live on air
00:00
Watch live as Biden pushes climate change commitment in Colorado
00:32
Kim Kardashian divides Met Gala viewers in full-body black Balenciaga
00:41
Cara Delevingne wears 'peg the patriarchy' two-piece at Met Gala
01:17
AOC wears ‘tax the rich’ slogan on Met Gala red carpet
01:01
Keke Palmer asks Brooklyn Beckham ‘Where are you from?’ at Met Gala
02:21
‘It’s a lie!’: Blinken has explosive exchange with Republican Brian Mast over Ghani call
00:00
Watch live as Biden visits wildfire-damaged areas of California
00:27
DeSantis threatens to fine government employers implementing vaccine mandate
00:00
President Joe Biden visits National Interagency Fire Center in Idaho
00:00
Watch live as Blinken testifies to House on Afghanistan withdrawal
00:00
Congressional leaders hold ceremony to remember 9/11 attack
00:27
Driver does donuts at gas station, crashes into pumps, starts fire, flees scene
00:11
Emma Raducanu effortlessly thanks Chinese fans in fluent Mandarin
00:26
9/11: ‘Tribute in Light’ marks 20th anniversary of attacks
00:36
George W. Bush says US faces violence threat 'from within' at Pennsylvania 9/11 memorial
00:34
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium transforms grass surface for American football
00:28
Tyson Fury enjoys Las Vegas rave after defeating Deontay Wilder
01:17
Tyson Fury speaks after knocking out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC title
00:36
Tyson Fury sings Walking in Memphis as he celebrates victory over Deontay Wilder
00:58
Gareth Southgate believes the future with Phil Foden is ‘fabulously exciting'
02:23
Chicago White Sox fan is punched by Astros supporter in shocking footage
01:05
England and Australia given the green light for Ashes series
00:57
Tyson Fury vows to ‘butcher’ Deontay Wilder ahead of Las Vegas fight
00:50
Andorra’s stadium catches fire one day before England World Cup qualifier
01:00
Turkish GP: Lewis Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty
01:32
Newcastle fans celebrate as £300m Saudi-led takeover confirmed
00:36
‘Back in good books’: Andy Murray reunited with stolen wedding ring and tennis trainers
28:59
Commonwealth Games’ Baton Relay launches from Buckingham Palace
01:35
Andy Murray appeals for return of stolen wedding ring
00:47
Tyson Fury vows to knock Deontay Wilder ‘the f*** out' in Las Vegas bout
01:12
Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins says he was ‘forced’ to get Covid vaccine
02:10
Spectacular light show reveals Euro 2024 logo
01:14
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin expects Euro 2024 to be ‘best ever’
01:22
Tyson Fury admits he keeps ‘depression at bay’ by training and eating clean
00:26
Brazilian footballer kicks referee in the head, now facing attempted murder charge
00:37
Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah's strike will be remembered for '50 or 60 years'
02:10
'It was awesome': Tom Brady talks about emotional return to New England
00:56
London Marathon: Jepkosgei celebrates victory after setting fastest time
00:34
Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal didn't 'deserve' more than draw vs Brighton
01:20
Tuchel admits ‘we are all relieved’ after Timo Werner ends Chelsea goal drought
02:20
Afghan female youth football team granted asylum in Portugal after fleeing Taliban
01:11
Liverpool v Man City: Guardiola says Jurgen Klopp rivalry has made him a ‘better manager’
01:00
‘I would be a very bad James Bond’: Jurgen Klopp puts Hollywood dreams behind him
00:40
Spurs v NS Mura: Nuno praises Harry Kane’s ‘important’ hat-trick
01:12
West Ham’s David Moyes praises Declan Rice after win against Rapid Vienna
00:25
West Bromwich Albion fan jailed for eight weeks for racially abusing footballer
01:34
Ronaldo to the rescue as Man Utd grab late winner against Villarreal in UCL
01:02
Thomas Tuchel laments Chelsea's lack of rhythm in loss to Juventus
01:23
Tyson Fury ‘absolutely wounded’ by Anthony Joshua’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk
02:34
London Marathon: Shura Kitata ready to defend title despite injury
00:28
Fan dressed as Santa invades college football game before being tackled
01:00
Manny Pacquiao retires from boxing to focus on politics
01:23
Chelsea vs Juventus: Tuchel plays down expectations ahead of Champions League return
01:05
Porto v Liverpool: Klopp hails ‘top class’ Curtis Jones
01:31
Pochettino delighted by Messi’s debut PSG goal in UCL win over Man City
01:30
Former England and Liverpool striker Roger Hunt dies aged 83
00:52
Simone Biles says she 'should have quit way before Tokyo'
01:00
Uefa doubles prize money for Women’s European Championship 2022
01:24
‘It’s up to him’: NBA’s Stephen Curry on Andrew Wiggins’ vaccination decision
01:27
Kevin Durant wasn’t impressed when David Letterman crashed Brooklyn Nets media day
00:15
WWE star Roman Reigns puts on face mask to wrestle in crowd at Extreme Rules
01:01
Sir Lewis Hamilton makes history as first ever F1 driver to reach 100 GP wins
00:53
Moeen Ali retires from Test cricket after making 64 England appearances
01:09
Steve Stricker hails new era for Team USA after record Ryder Cup win
00:43
Arsenal v Spurs: Arteta hails young stars Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka
00:55
‘I wanted to do this for Padraig’: Rory McIlroy ‘emotional’ after Europe’s Ryder Cup loss
01:45
‘This one is going to hurt for a bit’: Poulter after Europe’s Ryder Cup defeat
00:45
Arsenal vs Tottenham: Arteta says derby win one of the ‘nicest feelings’ he’s had as manager
01:05
Jurgen Klopp says Brentford were worthy of their point in ‘wild’ 3-3 draw
02:13
Oleksandr Usyk admits defeating Anthony Joshua ‘wasn’t the hardest’ fight of his career
02:57
Anthony Joshua sees ‘opportunity to go back to the drawing board’ after losing to Usyk
00:24
Anthony Joshua vs Usyk: The Briton arrives at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for his fight with former cruiserweight champion
00:29
Cristiano Ronaldo sends support message to footballer in intensive care
01:02
Kate Middleton plays tennis with US Open champion Emma Raducanu
01:34
Jurgen Klopp says safe standing will enhance Premier League stadium atmosphere
01:09
'No rookie hazing' jokes Berger ahead of Ryder Cup debut
02:12
Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka sidesteps questions about DeChambeau
01:22
Rooney hits out at 'disrespectful' Derby owner after club enters administration
01:18
Formula 1: Haas confirm Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin will race in 2022 season
01:23
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames Man Utd’s lack of cutting edge after Carabao Cup exit
01:57
Ryder Cup 2021: Fleetwood aiming to ‘thrive off’ hostile atmosphere
02:08
Ryder Cup 2021: Stricker surprised by ‘closeness’ of Team USA
01:44
Ryder Cup: Rory McIlroy excited to play in ‘intense’ atmosphere
01:04
Pep Guardiola thanks Man City fans for coming to support academy players
00:22
UFC's Conor McGregor throws disastrous first pitch at Chicago Cubs game
01:00
Romeo Beckham: Son of Man Utd and England legend makes professional debut
01:00
Klay Thompson set to make Golden State Warriors return
01:14
Ryder Cup captains ‘excited’ as Team Europe arrives in US
00:56
Jimmy Greaves: Tottenham record scorer dies at the age of 81
02:36
Pep Guardiola refuses to apologise for comments about Man City fans
00:40
Teenager breaks world record for quickest ever ‘limbo-skate’
00:37
Emma Raducanu hopes US Open win ‘inspires little girls to dream big’
00:22
Emma Raducanu speaks of becoming Grand Slam champion in 2014 interview
00:50
Guardiola praises 'incredible' Man City players as he delights in Champions League win
00:36
Max Verstappen's tyre rolls over Lewis Hamilton's head in terrifying new clip
01:07
Emma Raducanu plans to frame letter from the Queen
00:38
Emma Raducanu says US Open win ‘was best time of my life’
00:32
Schoolboy, 12, outpaces pro cyclists on Tour of Britain
01:01
Lewis Hamilton says ‘halo’ safety system saved his life in crash at Italian GP
00:11
Emma Raducanu effortlessly thanks Chinese fans in fluent Mandarin
01:21
Leeds vs. Liverpool: Bielsa admits Klopp was tactically better
01:14
Raducanu US Open: ’Strength of women’s tennis best it’s been’, Cowan says
00:22
Emma Raducanu wants to buy a ‘new pair of AirPods’ after US Open win
00:36
‘I belong to Manchester’: Cristiano Ronaldo on Premier League return
00:34
Dog runs onto cricket pitch and plays fetch with ball
00:47
Emma Raducanu’s home tennis club celebrate US Open victory
01:18
Emma Raducanu ‘dreamed’ of winning Grand Slam title since she was a girl
00:35
Moment Emma Raducanu lifts US Open trophy after maiden Slam win
00:32
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves for Old Trafford before Newcastle match
01:30
Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez to play first all-teen US Open final since 1999
01:36
Emma Raducanu is 'the real deal', former tennis player Barry Cowan says
01:01
Duchess of Cambridge sends support to Raducanu ahead of US Open final
02:14
Steve Bruce says ‘unbelieve’ Ronaldo must be stopped at Old Trafford
01:25
Man United v Newcastle Premier League preview
01:38
Cristiano Ronaldo to feature against Newcastle, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms
00:27
Aerial footage shows school of fish moving through the sea in the shape of a love heart
00:44
La Palma volcano: River of lava engulfs road at an industrial park
01:37
La Palma volcano: Glow from lava river lights up night sky
01:09
Moment massive sandstorm hits Brazilian city of Barretos
02:02
Chris Packham leads children’s march to Buckingham Palace to ask royals to rewild land
00:46
La Palma volcano lava flow captured in thermal imaging
01:16
Police officers release manatee back into ocean after being hit by boat
00:19
Tar balls prompt emergency response on San Diego beaches after oil spill
00:37
‘Do you sell petrol?': Comedian Joe Lycett stages stunt outside Shell HQ in London
00:41
Police drag Insulate Britain protesters off M25 after ignoring injunction
00:34
Driver hits out at Insulate Britain protesters blocking daughter from getting to school
00:52
Pakistan Red Cross delivers aid after deadly earthquake
01:12
Emergency crews rescue people from flash flooding in Alabama
00:32
Tree becomes graveyard of bug skin sheddings
00:39
Geologists take samples from La Palma lava flow
00:41
Volcanic gas rises from 'new island' created by La Palma volcano lava
00:38
Mexico: Cars left stranded in floodwaters as storms bring heavy rainfall
00:58
Makeshift animal shelter in La Palma houses pets displaced by volcano eruption
01:07
Large metal fishing hook removed from turtle’s nose
00:36
Climate change protestor crashes Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week
00:15
Large dust devil caught on camera twisting above deserted road in Australia
01:28
Two stranded humpback whales rescued in Argentina
00:00
Watch as lava continues to gush from La Palma volcano
00:33
Auburn fire blazes in South Dakota as evacuations ordered
00:59
Ash billows out of La Palma volcano 16 days after first eruption
00:23
I would block ambulance with dying patient onboard, says XR founder Roger Hallam
02:29
'I've got a f***ing job to do': Angry drivers drag Insulate Britain activists from road
00:30
Oman residents rescued amid deadly Cyclone Shaheen flooding
00:32
Australia: ’Sudden’ hailstorm strikes parts of Melbourne
00:29
Hawaii volcano lava fountains create waves and ripples on lake surface
00:55
Tearful woman pleads with Insulate Britain protesters to let her get to sick mother in hospital
00:57
Volunteer helps clean up California beach after huge oil spill
01:39
Erupting Iceland volcano spews lava in amazing drone footage
01:14
California oil spill: More than 126,000 gallons leak near Huntington Beach
00:49
Honduras residents battle flames overnight as fire hits resort island
01:02
Seven endangered Andean condors released into the wild in mountains of Argentina
00:52
La Palma volcano: Lava spews from new fissures amid 'intense' activity
00:23
Rain and strong winds hit Hampshire's coast as weather warning issued for parts of Scotland and England
00:53
Extinction Rebellion block Hampshire airport to protest private jet emissions
00:55
La Palma volcano: Two new fissures open weeks after initial eruption
00:58
Prince William announces new climate change documentary featuring Sir David Attenborough
00:31
US Wildfires: Firefighting ‘super scooper’ plane collects water as Windy Fire burns nearly 90,000 acres
01:24
COP26: Greta Thunberg marches with climate activists in Milan
00:35
Thermal camera captures Kilauea erupting
01:00
The fight to save sea turtles in Ras Baridi
02:09
Countdown to Cop26: One month to go
00:40
Lava from erupting Cumbre Vieja forms new land measuring 17 hectares
01:09
Cop26: Five graphs that show reality of climate change
00:37
Diver removes fishing hook from tiger shark’s fin
01:10
Thailand floodings: Monks help build defences to protect ancient temple
01:01
Insulate Britain protesters target M4 motorway at Heathrow
00:28
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano spews lava into air after new vent opens
00:29
Timelapse captures Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano spewing lava
00:20
Statue of drowning girl appears in Bilbao river to highlight sustainability issue
01:24
Drones help researchers protect California's kelp population
01:01
Cop26: Boris Johnson outlines four main goals of summit
00:51
M25 protests: Insulate Britain block junction 3 near Thurrock
01:47
Angry drivers attempt to move Insulate Britain protesters from M25
00:40
Lake Como town hit by landslides and flooding
00:24
Hurricane Sam moves west as large swells expected
01:00
Rolls-Royce announces first fully electric model of car
00:35
Stranded villagers rescued from roofs after cyclone floods India
00:59
Paramotorists airdrop supplies to flood victims in Thailand
00:52
Lava spurts from crater of La Palma volcano in dramatic footage
00:48
Lava from La Palma volcano reaches Atlantic Ocean
01:04
Insulate Britain protesters arrested on M25 after blocking traffic for sixth time
01:00
Beavers found living wild in Avon catchment for first time in 400 years
00:40
Greta Thunberg brands British government 'climate villains'
00:00
Watch live as lava gushes from La Palma volcano
00:17
Night sky glows red as Ptarmigan Fire ravages Colorado county
00:19
Chinook refills from pond as firefighters battle 40-acre Ptarmigan Fire
01:52
Cumbre Vieja volcano’s huge lava flow floods villages
00:44
Spanish oceanographers study effects La Palma volcano eruption has on marine ecosystem amid continued volcanic eruptions
00:47
First clips of new Arabian leopard cub in Saudi Arabia
00:21
‘Look at those claws’: Grizzly bear runs towards camera after marking tree
01:07
‘Build back better blah blah blah’: Greta Thunberg mocks Boris Johnson during youth climate summit in Milan
00:32
Doorbell camera captures 'fireball' meteor blazing across night sky
00:28
Pod of hunting orcas ‘spyhop’ in small opening in Antarctic ice
00:37
La Palma volcano: Lava erupts and flows down mountain slopes in spectacular footage
00:00
Watch live as Lava and smoke spew from La Palma volcano as eruption continues
00:16
Spain floods: Severe rainfall wreaks havoc in Lepe
01:30
Volvo to go leather-free by 2030
00:37
Hurricane Sam strengthens to a category 4 storm
01:59
Humberston ‘tornado’ reportedly damages homes and flips vehicle in UK
01:09
Rachel Reeves pledges £28bn annual climate change fund under Labour
00:38
Lava gushes from Spain's erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano vent
01:05
Labour vows to spend £28bn a year on ‘green jobs’ to help defeat climate emergency
00:43
Motorist argues with Insulate Britain protester over latest M25 demonstrations
00:19
Moment police drag away protesters blocking M25 near Heathrow
01:00
Woman has amazing rare encounter with ‘synchronised swimming’ humpback whales
00:41
La Palma volcano: Church tower collapses after lava reaches town
00:19
Satellite footage captures a blanket of smoke covering Southern California as blazes grow
00:48
Rare and endangered Golden snub-nosed monkeys spotted in Chinese natural reserve
00:36
Forgotten Utah town submerged underwater reappears amid drought
00:00
Watch live as the La Palma volcano continues to spew lava
00:22
London climate strike: Hundreds of young protesters highlight crisis
00:37
How the desert landscape is being brought back into balance
00:37
Stunning sunrise captured over St Mary’s Lighthouse, Whitley Bay
00:29
Police remove Insulate Britain protester from tanker using orange sling
00:38
Climate activists march through Glasgow demanding action to avoid ‘utter apocalypse’
01:38
Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run
00:34
‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return
00:51
Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds
00:49
Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal
01:17
Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts
01:05
Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City
01:03
Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts
01:04
Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City
01:28
Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City
00:59
Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay
01:25
Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference
01:31
Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal
01:30
Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace
01:30
Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training
01:34
The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21
00:53
Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21
00:53
Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’
01:20
João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21
01:26
Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21
01:28
Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'
01:29
Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21
01:30
Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21
01:38
Raheem Sterling ferocious speed
01:22
Ferran Torres' superb pace
01:10
Speed demons: Kyle Walker
01:10
Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember
01:33
Gareth Bale's fantastic speed
00:49
福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲
03:03
Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments
00:49
Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros
01:27
Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season
01:27
Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21
01:15
德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色
01:15
De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement
01:09
De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo
01:30
Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton
01:46
Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs
01:28
Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21
00:57
Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season
01:29
İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21
01:26
Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League
01:06
Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign
01:33
All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals
01:29
All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season
00:46
Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21
01:48
Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy
01:19
Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season
01:05
Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United
00:52
Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style
01:20
Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League
01:19
Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season
01:19
Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool
01:26
Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21
01:22
Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season
01:31
Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season
01:30
The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds
00:36
Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal
01:36
Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21
01:09
Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace
00:34
De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'
01:25
Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final
01:29
City stars train in Porto before Champions League final
01:35
Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21
01:04
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround
01:53
Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final
01:30
Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final
01:36
Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United
01:11
Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season
01:16
Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals
01:33
Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League
01:18
Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour
01:24
Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:27
Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea
01:28
Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City
01:36
Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season
01:47
Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season
01:36
Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing
01:01
Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:23
Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates
01:30
Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign
01:42
Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season
01:15
Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance
01:30
Man City stars prepare for Champions League final
01:26
Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit
00:42
Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match
01:37
Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester
01:03
Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions
00:52
Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad
01:27
Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)
01:27
Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace
01:54
Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday
01:47
Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit
01:10
Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support
00:41
Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton
01:57
Y: The Last Man's success 'lies in the casting'
02:55
Squid Game's violence is 'always in service of the storytelling'
12:57
Squid Game, Y: The Last Man, Ridley Road | Binge or Bin episode 12
01:56
Lovesick's non-linear storytelling makes it a 'fun' watch
02:12
Into the Night makes you 'just want to turn it off'
02:43
Stephen treats its subject matter with 'sensitivity' and 'clarity'
02:15
The Morning Show has 'zippy' writing and 'cool' characters
02:59
Sex Education is a 'brilliant ensemble piece'
13:33
Sex Education, The Morning Show and Stephen | Binge or Bin episode 11
02:14
Love is 'riotously funny' and 'genuinely touching'
02:12
Evil 'could be the next big thing'
02:00
On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama
02:55
Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'
01:59
The North Water is 'tantalising TV'
12:38
The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10
02:35
Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms
02:15
Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'
02:46
Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'
13:39
Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9
02:58
The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'
02:40
What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'
02:25
Modern Love has 'lost its spark' in its second season
02:41
The Walking Dead's final season demonstrates 'confident, astute storytelling'
13:45
The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8
02:08
The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'
02:37
Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'
02:43
Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing
02:03
Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'
02:09
Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made
12:56
Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7
01:55
Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'
02:20
I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'
02:29
Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'
02:17
This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'
02:09
Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'
12:22
Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6
02:29
On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’
02:41
HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season
02:23
The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'
02:27
Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'
02:23
Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar
12:43
Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5
01:57
Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham
02:22
Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'
03:00
Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'
02:22
The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'
03:16
Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'
13:52
Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4
02:01
Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'
01:50
BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'
02:15
BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'
01:58
Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'
02:17
Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'
11:31
Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3
02:08
Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'
02:03
Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'
02:18
Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'
02:03
BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'
02:15
Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'
11:29
Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2
01:49
BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic
02:12
Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system
02:07
New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’
02:07
Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
10:32
Music Box Session #60: Mysie
09:42
Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
00:11
French acrobat showcases dangerous cliff jump in Montpellier
00:33
Liam Payne says his son motivated him to star in animation Ron’s Gone Wrong
01:59
Surfing’s biggest rides of the year to be honoured at 2021 Big Wave Awards
00:40
Flood-hit Thailand restaurant becomes dining hotspot
01:13
Meghan Markle rumoured to be launching her own beauty line
01:01
YouTube to demonetise videos promoting climate change denial
01:40
Microsoft reveals limited-edition Adidas x Xbox shoe to mark 20th anniversary
01:34
Woman baffled by constant doorbell ringing discovers culprit is a slug
00:57
Hot air balloons fill the skies above New Mexico for annual festival
01:23
Youngest woman to fly solo around world halted in Alaska due to visa issues
00:11
Stunning timelapse captures storm brewing over Sydney Harbour
00:19
Man gets private jet experience as only passenger on Etihad flight
01:10
Famous photobombing gorilla dies in arms of ranger who rescued her as infant
00:47
Amazon opens its first ‘4-star’ physical store in the UK
01:01
Twitch suffers ‘massive data breach’, with streamers’ earnings and source code leaked
01:21
Donald Trump knocked off Forbes 400 rich list for first time in 25 years
00:56
Aggressive magpie repeatedly swoops at man during chasing aerial attack
01:34
Woman describes brother’s hospice nurse as an ‘angel’ during emotional reunion
01:10
Man emotionally reunites with hospice therapist who ‘never gave up’ on late wife
00:47
Circus performer pulls her van to a petrol station with her hair
01:00
Husband reunites with late wife's hospice nurse who helped plan wedding one month before dying
05:12
Work Wonders: Inside the live music venue that is thriving post-pandemic
02:01
Zookeepers train newborn giraffes to weigh themselves on scale
00:54
Portuguese hoop artist simultaneously spins six hula-hoops to perfection
00:45
Brave two-year-old removes two-metre-long python from garden
00:39
Martial artist’s face catches fire after stunt goes wrong
01:05
Russian film crew in orbit to make first movie in space
01:40
Emily Ratajkowski accuses Robin Thicke of sexual assault on Blurred Lines set
00:17
Six-year-old shows off prehistoric dinosaur fossil he discovered during walk
01:00
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg $6bn as stocks plummet
00:44
India: Elephant rescued from pit with excavator by forest officials
00:28
Woman hospitalised after 70ft bridge dive leaves her with very painful injury
05:28
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal to release NFT collection
00:28
The Countess of Wessex speaks about 'tragic' impact of menopause in the workplace
00:38
‘Hello literally everyone’: Twitter, McDonald’s and others react to Facebook outage
01:25
Facebook says ‘faulty configuration change’ to blame for outage
02:32
Facebook: Cybersecurity expert suggests social media outage 'suspicious'
06:45
Mark Zuckerberg apologises as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp restored after blackout
01:07
Why Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went down
00:37
Hare leaps over eagle as it dodges deadly swoop
00:37
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp go down in major outage
03:28
Bear discovers lost GoPro, turns it on, starts recording himself
00:46
Dad-of-four feasts on raw sausages in viral TikTok
01:03
Crocodile lunges out of lagoon to take down drone
01:05
Barbie inspires young girls with zero-gravity flight
01:01
Kangaroos playfight and spar at Australian wildlife shelter
05:54
Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off with ‘Race for the Cure’
01:02
Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reveal newborn daughter’s name
00:54
School of sharks go on the hunt metres from beachgoers
00:13
Hilarious moment Belgian Shephard tries to 'help' owner with sweeping
01:15
'Largest comet ever seen' to enter our solar system in 2031
00:59
Utah: Ice skating centre gives dying dog one last chance to play in snow
00:33
Fox steals shoe off family’s porch, returns to steal the other foot
01:47
Rhino launches buffalo into air during head on clash
01:01
Teachers forego food for entire school day to highlight issue of hunger in children
00:31
Snail gives birth to dozens of tiny eggs while defying gravity
01:02
YouTube bans anti-vaxx videos in bid to tackle 'vaccine and health misinformation'
01:10
12-year-old goldfish undergoes surgery to have huge eye tumour removed
01:14
Prince William hails ‘inspirational’ cross community initiative in Londonderry
02:30
Watch Millennial Love podcast ‘live’ for the first time during expert panel event
01:09
TikTok 'honoured' as the social media app hits one billion monthly users
00:57
New York skyscraper unveils new observation deck 1,063 feet off ground
00:56
Dog rescued from 30-foot deep cave after incredible two-week ordeal
01:20
Jack Russell sings as Latvian owner plays piano
00:34
Drone hits woman in face after boyfriend fails to notice it was on ‘speed mode’
00:27
Amazing moment man nails unbelievable basketball trick shot
00:08
Cute dog tumbles down stairs as it tries walking in snow boots
04:02
Jaw-dropping aerial view of colossal cooling towers being demolished in Ironbridge
01:00
Hungry driver queueing for petrol gets Nando's delivered to her car
00:45
Kate Middleton handles tarantula during Ulster University visit
00:20
‘Chunky’ rattlesnake released after being found inside New Mexico school
00:36
‘Hell heron’ among new dinosaurs discovered on Isle of Wight
01:18
Surfer filmed gliding over shark in Florida
01:05
Headless 'zombie' frog hops away from horrified man
01:27
Princess Diana honoured with blue plaque at former London flat
00:59
James Bond: Campaigners call for end to ‘outdated trope’ of villains with facial disfigurements
02:50
Astro: Amazon announces security robot that will guard your house
00:06
MTB rider takes nasty fall after jump attempt goes horribly wrong
00:58
Nasa video captures what sunsets look like on other planets
01:13
Winds inside Jupiter's Great Red Spot are speeding up
00:55
Face mask Meghan Markle wore in New York sells out
00:47
Nasa’s most powerful Earth-imaging satellite leaves atmosphere over Tyneside
01:11
Tesla set to expand its self-driving beta testing
00:30
Barbed wire fish hook dangles from baby seagull’s beak
00:08
Sea lion bites tourist for not giving it fish in Mexico
00:36
‘Join the chorus’: FKA Twigs fronts global campaign against domestic and sexual violence
01:01
Pest controllers to use facial recognition to catch rats
00:19
Mongolian contortionist shows off jaw-dropping foot archery skills
00:58
Five-year-old experiences mixed emotions during first rollercoaster ride
00:09
Twin babies copy ‘TikTok-obsessed’ mum
01:10
Best baguette in Paris: French capital's bakers compete for prestigious title
04:47
Hundreds of wildebeest cross river during annual migration in Kenya
03:02
Disabled parrot uses stone to clean its feathers after losing beak
00:21
Water-loving dog throws tantrum when owner tries to stop him swimming
00:45
Massive group of Manta rays hunt in Maldives lagoon
12:25
Top 10 sexiest scenes in PG-13 movies
01:57
Supermodel Linda Evangelista 'disfigured' by cosmetic procedure
02:16
First look at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal ahead of 2022 celebrations
00:36
BBC sends journalist called Phil McCann to report on petrol crisis
00:28
New $40k Jaguar falls off trailer and crashes into parked truck in failed delivery
04:05
Top wireless earbuds 2021: Airpods, Beats & more | IndyBest Reviews
03:38
The top teeth whitening kits to try at home | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
Top air fryers for healthy cooking 2021: Shark, Tefal and more | IndyBest Reviews
04:16