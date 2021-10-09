WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent lauds Netflix’s Squid Game for its use of violence, opining that it is ‘in service of the storytelling’.

The show chronicles the experiences of a man down on his luck in South Korea. He is invited by a mysterious stranger to take part in a series of deadly versions of traditional children’s games.

Annabel enjoys the ‘fun’ of the show’s violence in a similar way to the experience of watching Quentin Tarantino films.