Actor Stanley Tucci has revealed that doctors found a tumour at the base of his tongue three years ago and that he had to undergo chemotherapy because it was “too big to operate”.

“Cancer makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done,” the 60-year-old said in an interview with Vera magazine.

Tucci said he is in remission and the cancer is unlikely to return. His first wife died of breast cancer in 2009.