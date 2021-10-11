Stanley Tucci reveals how one of his famous lines from the film Devil Wears Prada came to be.

Author Dolly Alderton requested Tucci repeats the popular line from the 2006 movie during An Evening With Stanley Tucci.

Mr Tucci said: "I don't remember how I said it. There were many different iterations of that line and we did a number of takes and all of them were too filthy to end up in the movie.

"We ended up with 'gird your loins', he added.

“Yes, we ended up with 'gird your loins’,” he shouts as the crowd cheers.

