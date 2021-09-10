The Advertising Agency has ordered the developers behind the crowdfunded title Star Citizen to be clearer when promoting items for sale.

This followed a complaint by a player who was upset over the fact that promotional emails did reveal the price of an in-game ship and failed to mention that the item may never actually be added to the title.

In response, Cloud Imperium Games has now added a disclaimer to its emails, stating that these ships are still in development and will only be added to Star Citizen in future patches.