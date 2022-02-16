Fans are thrilled about a new Star Trek sequel that will reunite Chris Pine and his crew.

On Tuesday (15 February), executive Brian Robbins and producer J.J. Abrams announced at a Paramount investors’ event that they’re planning to get the Enterprise clan together once again.

No other details were revealed but the makers hope that returning cast members will include Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña, and John Cho.

All the actors have previously starred in three Star Trek films.

