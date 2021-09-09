Star Trek Day celebration has revealed a new trailer for the show’s second season with the first look at Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen and John De Lancie as Q.

The new trailer echoes 1984’s Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home as Patrick Stewart’s starship crew has to go back in time to the 21st century to save the future after time is broken.

it was also announced during the celebration that Jean-Luc Picard and the rest of the cast will be returning for a third season.