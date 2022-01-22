Star Trek fans have celebrated the return of Whoopi Goldberg in the new trailer for season two of Picard.

The series, which follows the exploits of an older Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), will see Goldberg reprise the role of fan-favourite character Guinan from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Goldberg originally joined the series in a recurring capacity, playing the bartender on the Enterprise D.

She later appeared in Star Trek Generations in 1994 and made a short appearance in Star Trek Nemesis in 2002.

