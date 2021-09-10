During the PlayStation Showcase yesterday, Sony revealed that a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is in development.

Port specialists Aspyr are handling the remake, which will launch as a timed exclusive for PlayStation 5 and PC.

The announcement trailer didn’t show any gameplay or reveal a release date for the game.

Rumors have persisted for some time that an updated edition of the classic 2003 game was in the works, although it appears that this will be a full remake rather than a simple remaster, suggesting there could be new or modified content.