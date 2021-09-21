Quantic Dream, the French studio behind Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain, has reportedly been working on a Star Wars game for the last 18 months. Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but industry insider Tom Henderson teased the possibility on Twitter before claiming to have been shown concrete evidence.

While Quantic Dream has seen considerable success with its games, there has been a mixed response to the idea of the studio helming a Star Wars game. This mostly stems from the allegations of homophobia and a toxic studio culture against Quantic Dream and its CEO, David Cage.