Stardew Valley may no longer receive new updates says creator Eric Barone. While it’s not necessarily a guarantee, Barone admits that he is more focused on his next game project, “I’m not saying there’s going to be another Stardew Valley update. I don’t even know at this point. Right now I am focused on my next game. So, we’ll see.”

Details about Barone’s next game are scarce. Much like Stardew Valley, it will be top down and have a similar art style but Barone has said that it won’t be another farming game.