Starfield was announced as an Xbox Series X/S and PC exclusive, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating that it could release for the PS5 at a later date. However, Xbox itself has reiterated that it isn’t coming to any other platforms.

Xbox general manager Aaron Greenberg wrote on Twitter in direct response to the speculation, stressing that there are no plans to release Starfield on other platforms, and that this will not change.

Starfield is being developed by Bethesda, which was acquired by Microsoft last year when it bought Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax Media.