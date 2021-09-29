Anyone with a Steam or Fortnite account is recommended to change their password due to a new piece of malware. Titled Bloodystealer, it is capable of stealing card and bank details from linked store accounts it connects to, including ones for Steam and Epic Games.

Thanks to its selling price of only $10 (about £7.50) a month, it has attracted many users across the world. Anyone who may be concerned about being targeted can simply change their account passwords and ensure that they only download apps from official and trusted sources.