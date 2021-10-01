The Ancient Relic expansion for Stellaris has launched on consoles, giving PlayStation and Xbox players the chance to play it for the first time.

The update adds a whole host of content to the grand strategy game, including valuable relics that can provide users with significant gameplay benefits.

Two extinct civilizations and additional worlds have also been added to Stellaris with the expansion, which can be explored to learn more about the history of the in-game galaxy.

Stellaris is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.