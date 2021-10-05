Stephen Merchant has revealed how he convinced Hollywood titan Christopher Walken to star in his new BBC series over an omelette.

Oscar-winner Walken appears in his first British television lead role in The Outlaws, a comedy-drama about community service in Bristol.

Merchant, who created the series and acts in it, revealed he flew to the US to pitch the project to his illustrious co-star.

The comedian said: “I sat with him for about four hours and he made me an omelette, then he revealed he was up for it”