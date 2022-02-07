Steve Irwin’s son Robert narrowly escapes being eaten by lunging crocodile

Steve Irwin’s son Robert recently had a very close call with a crocodile whilst in its enclosure.

The 18-year-old, who is following in his wildlife presenter father’s footsteps, was caught on camera as he was nearly eaten by a saltwater crocodile.

Robert was at Australia Zoo when he introduced fans to Casper the croc, saying: “Casper has such a wild behaviour, and since dad first got Casper, he’s got that instinct”.

As Robert goes to feed the huge reptile, Casper ignores the meat thrown at him and lunges at Robert.

Thankfully, the young animal expert escaped unharmed.

