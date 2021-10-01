Stranded Deep trailer showcases upcoming co-op

Stranded Deep is getting a new update that adds a co-op mode to the game.

According to developer Beam Team, the multiplayer mode will allow players to team up to survive on the stranded island.

Available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users, the update is a free release for those who already own the game.

Since launching in 2020, fans have requested a co-op mode for Stranded Deep, although the mode will only support up to two players in the same session.