Ahead of one of the most anticipated TV releases in recent years, Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joked that he plans to leak details and screenshots of the Netflix hit to social media.

Keery, who plays the character Steve Harrington in the nostalgic 80s-style show, said was going to “pretty much spoil the season for everyone” in what was a clear example of an actor joking around after having to do back-to-back interviews. Still, it’d be amusing to see the reaction if he actually followed through on this.