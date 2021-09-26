Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for Stranger Things season 4 showcasing the new terror that awaits the town of Hawkins.

In the trailer we see a family move into a new house with things taking an unsettling turn as the two children lie dead on the floor with the father standing over them at the front door.

We then cut forward in time as we see the gang investigating the haunted home with Gaten Matarazzo’s Dustin Henderson doing his best Sherlock Holmes impression as it’s hinted at that there might be ghostly frights around the corner.

The new season premieres in 2022.