Following on from the addition of Cyber Akuma, Capcom has added another Marvel vs Capcom inspired costume to Street Fighter 5.

This costume is for the character Rose and dresses her up like Ruby Heart, a pirate captain that was originally created for Marvel vs Capcom 2 and hasn’t appeared as a playable character since. The costume is available now for anyone who bought the season 5 premium pass or can be purchased on its own from the in-game shop.

Coincidentally, these recent Marvel vs Capcom costumes come amid high fan demand for a re-release of Marvel vs Capcom 2.