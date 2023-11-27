Strictly’s Carlos Gu says he feels ‘robbed’ after exit with Angela Scanlon

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu share their sadness at being eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing, speaking on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday 27 November.

Gu emphasised how robbed he felt of continuing to dance with Scanlon, saying: “It just feels robbed. It feels just relentless. But we had a ball.”

Scanlon held back tears as her partner enthused over their experience.

“I’m never really this sad, I love it all the time but I never really feel the journey has ended,” Gu said.