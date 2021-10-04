Strictly Come Dancing eliminated its first contestant of the 2021 series last night.

Eastenders' Nina Wadia and Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn faced off in front of the judges after their performances which saw Wadia and her dance partner Neil Jones be the first couple to go home.

Nina, 52, and Neil, 39, danced the tango to 1985 pop song Would I Lie to You? by Eurythmics.

"This is one of the closest battles I think we've ever had in a dance-off," Judge Shirley Ballas said before choosing to save the couple with the "most advanced technical actions in their dance".