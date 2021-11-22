Tom Fletcher is the eighth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The McFly star was ejected from the competition along with professional partner Amy Dowden after facing off against Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu in Sunday (21 November) night’s dance-off.

Fletcher and Dowden performed their couple’s choice routine to “On My Own” from Les Misérables again, for which the singer originally faced criticism for being too restrained and ended up at joint bottom of the leaderboard.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here