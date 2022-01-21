Maisie Smith, one of the stars of Strictly Come Dancing, has said the cast "never stops laughing" on the set of the Strictly Live shows, as the arena tour kicks off.

The Eastenders actress, who came runner-up in 2020, was joined by other former contestants to perform in Birmingham on Thursday night.

"We don't stop laughing, all the time, honestly," Maisie said, explaining how thrilled she was to be back.

The Strictly celebrities will be performing all over the country in the next five weeks, dancing down from Glasgow to London and everywhere in between.

