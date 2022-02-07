Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite was forced to miss Sunday’s tour performances in Glasgow, revealing he had recorded a positive result on a Covid lateral flow test.

The Great British Bake Off star, who came runner up on Strictly last year, announced the news on his Instagram account.

He is currently awaiting the result of a PCR test to confirm if he is positive and if that’s the case, he will be forced to miss at least five days of performances.

“I am very sorry,” he told his followers on Sunday.

Sign up to our newsletters here.