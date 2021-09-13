Physics-based platformer Struggling gets console launch trailer

The physics based co-op game Struggling has launched on consoles, with developer Chasing Rats Games also releasing a launch trailer to give players a look at the gameplay.

The game, which has already been available on PC for over a year, sees players having to work together to control the arms of a mutated creature as it attempts to navigate the world.

Each arm can move independently of the other and is controlled by a different player, creating a challenging experience where one wrong move can spell certain doom.