Eminem says performing at Super Bowl is ‘f***ing nerve-wracking’

Eminem has admitted his fears of messing up at the Super Bowl and being remembered for it “forever”.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper will perform during Sunday (13 February) night’s halftime show alongside Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg.

Appearing on SiriusXM show Sway in the Morningon Friday (11 February), Eminem said that he was incredibly nervous about the performance.

“​​I’mma tell you, it’s f***ing nerve-wracking,” the rapper said, repeating: “It’s f***ing nerve-wracking.”

