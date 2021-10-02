Eminem and Dr Dre will take centre stage at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside a star-studded line-up.

The NFL announced on Thursday that the two rappers will appear alongside three other artists: Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dre said in a statement.

Super Bowl LVI (56) is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in California on 13 February 2022.