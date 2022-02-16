Deaf rappers Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes performed alongside the star-studded cast in the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

The two artists were added at the request of Dr. Dre himself to give moving American Sign Language renditions of the music as it was broadcast live on NBC.

Footage shared on social media shows Snipe performing in view of the pitch, as Kendrick Lamar takes centre stage behind him.

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and surprise guest 50 Cent completed the halftime show line-up alongside Dre, Lamar, Snipe and Forbes.

