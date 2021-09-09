Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania already has a host of playable guest characters from other Sega properties, such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Yakuza’s Kazuma Kiryu. But the game’s latest trailer has revealed three more and, instead of actual characters, they’re all classic Sega consoles.

Specifically, there are the handheld Game Gear console from 1991, the Saturn home console from 1995, and the Dreamcast from 1999, which was Sega’s last gaming console before it withdrew from the console market and restructured itself as a third-party company.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania releases for all major platforms on 5 October.