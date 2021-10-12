DC Comics confirmed that Jon Kent, the firstborn son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is bisexual after falling for Jay Nakamura, a male reporter.

The couple become official in the forthcoming issues of "Superman: Son of Kal-El" after Kent takes over the mantle of his superhero father following his departure from Earth.

Nakamura debuted as a support system for Kent in the series' third issue.

"Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics," series writer Tom Taylor said.

