Surviving the Aftermath gets launch date on Nintendo Switch

Surviving the Aftermath now has a release date on Nintendo Switch alongside a brand new trailer that highlights the gameplay and visual style of the game.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, plates have to build up a colony following a devastating event that almost destroyed human civilization.

Using the scarce resources in the wasteland, survivors must build homes and facilities to ensure their continued existence.

The ultimate goal is to create a disaster-proof colony that will be able to keep humanity alive in a broken world that is hostile to every living thing.