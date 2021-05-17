Susanna Reid awkwardly turned down a hug from Adil Ray on GMB.

Ray, who co-hosted the series on Monday’s episode (17 May), was celebrating the easing of Covid regulations, which has seen the reopening of public establishments, including restaurants and cinemas.

Ray jokingly offered an embrace to Reid. Standing on his feet and holding his arms open wide, he walked towards her, saying: “Come on, come on – I haven’t seen you in such a long time.”

Reid replied: “I’m still in the mood for a virtual hug.”