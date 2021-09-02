Susanna Reid joked that she ‘wasn’t convinced’ that the dress she was wearing on GMB wasn’t a dressing gown.

At the beginning of the show, Reid stated that her outfit was a wrap dress.

After the break, Ben Shephard stated that ‘the people aren’t convinced’ that her attire is actually daywear.

Shepherd read a list of names of people who had commented on the dress online, with one person writing ‘Susanna is definitely presenting in a dressing gown’.

After jokingly apologising to camera, Reid stated that it shouldn’t matter what the presenters are wearing.