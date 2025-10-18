Sydney Sweeney got ‘a few concussions’ filming boxer Christy Martin’s biopic

Sydney Sweeney sustained "a few concussions" while filming the Christy Martin biopic, the film’s producer Kerry Kohansky-Roberts revealed at the BFI London Film Festival premiere at the Royal Festival Hall.

Speaking on the red carpet (October 17), Kohansky-Roberts said Sweeney, along with other actors and stunt artists, endured real physical blows during fight scenes.

Sweeney plays Christy Martin, a trailblazing figure in women’s boxing during the 1990s.

The biopic, due out November 7, 2025, marks one of Sweeney’s most physically demanding roles to date.