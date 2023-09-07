Sydney Sweeney shares behind-the-scenes look after starring in Rolling Stones video

The Rolling Stones enlisted actress Sydney Sweeney to star in the music video for their new single “Angry”.

Released on Wednesday (6 September), the video sees the Euphoria star dancing and miming the lyrics to the new track as she rides in a convertible through the streets.

Sweeney took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes shots from the video after it dropped.

The Rolling Stones officially announced their new album, Hackney Diamonds, alongside the single.

It will be their first original record since 2005 and will be released on 20 October.