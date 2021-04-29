American rapper T-Pain beat a whole team of people at Call of Duty after they harassed him with horrific racist abuse. In a video shared to TikTok, the musician (real name Faheem Raasheed Islam) was playing the popular video game on Wednesday when his opponents hurled racist slurs at him, including the n-word and the phrase “f*** Black Lives Matter”. As the match got underway, T-Pain targeted those behind the abuse, saying “I want every single f**king one of them.” He went on to secure a victory, before labelling the individuals “stupid idiots”.