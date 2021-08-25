A demo for JRPG Tales of Arise is available to download for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. You’re able to play as all six party members, including a swordsman, a mage, and a martial artist, and take on quests and battle enemies.

Anyone who plays the demo will be able to redeem a unique accessory that carries over to the full game when it releases on September 10th. The game releases for PC as well, but the demo is only available on consoles.