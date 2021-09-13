Tales of Arise has already proved popular on Steam, becoming the most played game in terms of concurrent players of the three games in the franchise.

According to SteamDB, Tales of Arise had some 45,000 players online at the same time over the weekend, significantly more than any other game in the series.

The Bandai Namco game launched on 10th September following a month-long delay for PC, in addition to PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The action role-playing game received a largely positive reception from critics.