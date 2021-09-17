Tandem: A Tale of Shadows gameplay trailer revealed

A brand new gameplay trailer has been revealed for Tandem: A Tale of Shadows.

The puzzler sees players taking control of Emma and her teddy bear Fenton as they attempt to solve the disappearance of magician Thomas Kane.

The gameplay trailer shows off some of the platforming elements included in the game as well as giving a glimpse of the visual style used in the game.

Reminiscent of other indie titles such as Limbo, Tandem: A Tale of Shadows is due out for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One next month.