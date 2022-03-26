Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies aged 50

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters, has died at the age of 50, the legendary US rock band said on Friday.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a statement on Twitter.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

The cause of Hawkins' death has not been revealed yet.

Following the news, tributes have been pouring in for the drummer, from fans and musicians alike.

