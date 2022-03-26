Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters, has died aged 50.

Following the shock news, announced by the rock band on Friday, tributes have been pouring in for the musician.

Many fans have been resharing a video of Hawkins reflecting on how he first got into music with the help of his neighbour.

"I wasn't really good at anything when I was 10. I wasn't good in school, I wasn't good at sports," Hawkins said, before explaining how he found his love for drumming.

