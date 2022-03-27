Footage of Dave Grohl introducing Taylor Hawkins during his final Foo Fighters concert has gone viral following the drummer’s death.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late musician this weekend after the rock band announced news of his passing on Friday, with fans sharing some of their favourite moments.

One of the best came at Lollapalooza Festival in Argentina just six days ago, on 20 March.

In a clip that has been liked over 26,000 times in less than 12 hours, Foo Fighters frontman Grohl introduces Hawkins as “the best f***ing drummer in the world”.

