Tributes have been pouring in for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who has died aged 50.

Following news of his tragic death, fans have been resharing their favourite clips and stories of the musician.

One such story was that of Hawkins being slapped by Prince Harry in 2014, which he explained while appearing on The Howard Stern Show last year.

Joking that it had “p***ed me off, actually”, Hawkins explained that the Duke of Sussex gave him a royal slapping to wake him up.

