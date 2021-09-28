Pop superstar Taylor Swift attended Lena Dunham and Luis Felber’s secret weekend in London. The Girls actress got married to musician Luis Felber in secret over the weekend, and her friend of almost 10 years was there to walk her down the aisle.The Endgame hitmaker did not perform any songs at the nuptials but gave a heartfelt speech, and she attended without her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn due to strict Covid protocols.A source told The Sun: ‘Taylor showed up for Lena and gave a really sweet speech celebrating them as a couple and congratulating them.”