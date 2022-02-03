World's first Taylor Swift course launched at New York University

New York University’s Clive Davis Institute has just launched its first ever course all about chart-topping singer, Taylor Swift.

The course, which kicked off on 26 January, will continue until 9 March is being taught by Rolling Stone journalist Brittany Spanos.

Swift has reportedly been invited to speak to the class, however, the status of this invitation is believed to be still pending.

The class will cover the singer’s evolution as “a creative music entrepreneur” and the “legacy” of songwriters that have influenced Swift.

